Is this Utah’s largest pumpkin?

Each year, America First Credit Union’s VP of Marketing, Zach Winegar, takes on the challenge of meticulously carving a 1,000 pound plus pumpkin. Since 2011, America First sponsors the carving of the giant orange pumpkin as a fun interactive way to connect with their members. It is a memorable experience for the people attending as they watch in awe as an entire group of people try to take down a larger than life pumpkin. Despite this year’s pumpkin being absolutely ginormous, it isn’t Utah’s largest ever.

In 2017, Zach carved the largest pumpkin ever grown in the state of Utah, weighing in at an astonishing 1,974 pounds! This year’s pumpkin weighs in at 1825 pounds and was grown by local farmer Mohamed Sadiq. Each year, Zach Winegar, the designer and sculptor, keeps the design of the pumpkin a secret until it’s completed. In the past he’s carved an eagle, also the AFCU mascot, dragon, mummy, bulldog and different faces. Part of the fun is that the pumpkin really is the one that decides the design based on its shape and how it lays.

Leading up to the carving, there are multiple potential designs and Zach decides the final design once he sees the pumpkin. The carving-process is an all-day event from morning until late at night simply due to the immense size of the pumpkin. The sculpted pumpkin is located at Station Park’s Fountain Square. It’s so large it’s hard to miss!

The pumpkin will be here through the end of the day (Oct. 29), and they encourage everyone to come to see it for yourself. And before or after you visit, please drop by the America First Credit Union branch located in the Harmons across the parking lot for all of your financial needs.

This story contains sponsored content.