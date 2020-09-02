Is it safe to get pregnant right now?

With the pandemic, you seem to worry about everything because nothing is really the same as before. But you might wonder, is it safe to be pregnant if you get COVID-19? It is as safe as any other time. “Pregnant women usually do very well with illness,” says, Dr. Jeffery Brown of Brigham City Community Hospital. However, just like anyone else, you should take all the precautions just like anyone else to avoid contracting COVID-19. What other precautions should you take?

Make sure that your family around you is taking the same precautions. It will be a team effort when you have your child and it should be the same way with avoiding COVID-19. You should always wear a mask, wash your hands, and social distance when you can.

Unfortunately during these times, families won’t be able to see your baby after your delivery because of the very strict safety measures in place, but they”will do everything we can to help you connect with family virtually doing and after delivery” says, Dr. Brown. You could have a nurse Facetime for you so your family can see your baby. They are always willing to help. Your delivery will still be a special experience and the hospital will do everything they can to keep you safe and give you that memorable experience.

The main message to all the soon to be mom’s and current ones out there is it’s safe to get pregnant and have a baby right now. Things are just a little different.

