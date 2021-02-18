Is a supportive family the key to recovery for those struggling during the pandemic?

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The pandemic has been challenging for everyone and many people are struggling to find help managing these times, often not knowing where to turn. Every person’s journey to addiction recovery is unique, however, the support of family and friends is often fundamental to recovery.

Addiction impacts families. It reveals negative emotions, thought patterns, and behaviors that can cripple sacred family relationships for the addicted and the afflicted. As spouses, parents, and friends of addicted loved ones, the best thing we can do to restore a relationship is to work on our own recovery from those destructive patterns.

Renaissance Ranch offers a 12 Step approach to family therapy and recovery. They deal with every aspect of the family system. Their services include individual therapy, group therapy, help with codependency, healing underlying shame, anger management techniques, processing emotions, as well as bibliotherapy.

It is important for family members to learn about and understand their role and the role of the person struggling with addiction in their current family dynamic. When appropriate, families and clients will be in family therapy together. LDS Family rehab with group therapy allows each family to interact with other families in similar situations. This forum provides the opportunity to process issues and determine solutions. It helps each family to recognize that they are not alone.

Family-oriented recovery like the highly successful Al-Anon family groups has helped relatives and friends of alcoholics/addicts share their experience, strength, and hope in order to solve their common problems. They help families of alcoholics by practicing the 12 Steps, by welcoming and giving comfort to families of alcoholics, and by giving understanding and encouragement to the alcoholic. Of course, it is important that family members find an Al-Anon group to join, get a sponsor and participate regularly.

Renaissance Ranch understands firsthand the complex challenges of supporting a loved one through addiction. Renaissance Ranch is here to extend a helping hand, aiding in the therapeutic healing process of your struggling loved one.

The first step is to contact Renaissance Ranch. Call them at 1-855-736-7262 for a pre-assessment review. You and your family can share your unique situation and then they can work with you or your loved one to schedule an assessment.

