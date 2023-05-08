Celebrate 5•29 Day during May with my529, Utah’s educational savings plan.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – 529 plans help families save for education expenses. The IRS code is “five – twenty-nine.”

May 29th is also “five-twenty-nine” Day. My529 celebrates the 26-year history of this tax-advantaged way to save.

My529 has a special promotion for Utah residents opening an account for a new beneficiary – a new baby, a child, a sibling, a niece, nephew or grandchild – open a my529 account and contribute at least $25 and My529 will match that with $25. There is the potential for an extra $15 contribution from my529 if recurring contributions are set-up. Let your investment compound over-time to a higher balance.

Visit My529.org/529day/ for more information.

In addition to Five-Two-Nine day, My529 can help savers with a scholarship entry event: Book Your Summer – in partnership with the State Library and public library summer reading programs. My529 will honor six children with a $1,000 scholarship from my529.

Visit BookYourSummer.com for more information about scholarship entry support.

