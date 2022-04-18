(Good Things Utah) Intermountain Healthcare is inviting the public to celebrate Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospitals’ first anniversary on Saturday, April 23 from noon to 3 pm.

The hospital is located at 765 East Marketplace Drive in Spanish Fork.

“Spanish Fork Hospital opened for service in April 2021. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we were not able to host a community event for the Spanish Fork Community,” said Megan Johnson, nurse administrator of Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital. “That is why we are excited to invite the community to celebrate Spanish Fork Hospitals first anniversary. “

The new 33-bed Intermountain hospital sits on about 45 acres east of I-15 and north of U.S. Highway 6. Hospital leaders say the open house will focus on women’s health and medical and surgical services consistent with an advanced community hospital.

Some of the services at the hospital are:

5 labor and delivery rooms, two C-section rooms, and two antepartum rooms

12 postpartum beds

13 emergency department rooms

Four operating rooms

Two gastroenterology (GI) suites

Imaging services such as CT, radiology, and MRI will also be available, as well as infusion services, according to a news release.

Other services such as 3D mammography, physical therapy, same-day, and in-patient surgery will also be offered at the new facility.

Additional services will be provided, as well as an on-site medical office building and an Intermountain InstaCare.

Meet the hospital caregivers and learn about Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital at the family friendly event:

Visitors will be able to experience various activities, including a life-size game of Operation, fun face and body bone painting “x-rays,” and much more. In addition, residents can bring old medication to drop-off to be safely deposed of at the medication drop box, as well as sign up to participate in Intermountain’s HerediGene study.

Emergency Department: Join the ED at this educational station for a car crash simulator to promote seat belt safety provided by the Utah Highway Patrol.

Physical Therapy: The physical therapy and rehabilitation team at Intermountain Spanish Fork Hospital is dedicated to helping patients make a full recovery following surgery, pain, or other injury. Learn the services offered while testing your grip strength.

Food Service: Grab some lunch and play Whack-a-Snack to learn about the difference between healthy snacks and junk food.

Pharmacy: This station teaches the importance of medication protection and properly storing medication by showing how similar candy looks from medications. *Grab your old medication and drop them off at the medication drop box provided by Spanish Fork Police Department.

Imaging: Have your children get their faces painted while you learn about what the imaging department has to offer. Also, don’t forget to take a peek at some of the old x-ray scans.

Surgical Services: Calling Children and the young at heart to play a life-size game of ‘Operation’ while you learn about the tools used by the surgical services team.

Women & Newborn: Do you have what it takes to be a new parent? Test your silks by going head-to-head in a swaddle and dipper relay race while also learning about the services that the women & newborn program offers.

Infusion: Spin the wheel at infusion to answer a question to win a prize. And learn about the skilled and compassionate care that the infusion services team at Spanish Fork Hospital offers for intravenous medications and other IV-related services.

Lab: Spanish Fork Hospital Lab Services are here to help you and your family with all your laboratory needs. Their state-of-the-art equipment provide you with the best available care.

For more information, go to intermountainhealthcare.org/locations/spanish-fork-hospital or call (385) 344-5000.

**This segment contains sponsored content