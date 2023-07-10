Music therapy helping children heal in Utah and across the country

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital is celebrating 10 years of music therapy, concerts, and original patient recordings in its first-of-its kind music therapy room, Sophie’s Place.

The specialty music therapy room, replicated in 10 children’s hospitals across the country, has been vital in helping young patients like 8-year-old Adele Storrs in healing.

Adele was diagnosed with aplastic anemia last fall following weeks of unexplained nose bleeds. Her form of the disease was severe enough to require treatments including regular blood and platelet transfusions, chemotherapy and a bone marrow transplant.

Adele’s little sister Nova, who was about 18 months old at the time, was identified as a perfect match and became Adele’s stem cell donor.

Today, less than a year later, Adele is dancing and singing, and performed Taylor Swift’s “You Belong with Me” at the Sophie’s Place 10th anniversary celebration at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital.

Adele’s performance was as much a tribute to her journey to wellness, as it was to the music therapists who helped her heal.



“During that first week in intensive care and diagnosis, and many serious conversations in the hospital room, Adele began to tune out the world and retreat within herself,” said her mom, Anna Storrs.

“Having dedicated child life specialists and music therapy staff, whose whole purpose is to connect with the kids and offer distraction, connection, fun and healing, really became a lifeline to Adele during a scary time. Their continued visits gave Adele something to look forward to and an outlet that allowed her to forget the stress and be a kid again.”

Intermountain Primary Children’s music therapists, including Mackenzie Mondek, use the power of music to help patients heal physically, mentally, and emotionally by improving neurological development and fine and gross motor skills, enhancing speech and language abilities, improving coping skills, and pain management.

Sophie’s Place is a specialty music therapy room lets patients of all ages sing and explore musical instruments including a player piano, drums, and guitars, write music and record songs in a dedicated recording studio.

Sophie’s Place is named in celebration of 17-year-old musician and songwriter Sophie Barton, who volunteered her time at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital to help patients. She died unexpectedly while hiking in 2010. Three years later, Sophie’s family partnered with Primary Children’s to ensure her vision to heal the world with music would live on.

“For 100 days after her transplant, Adele and I stayed at the Ronald McDonald House so she could attend clinic appointment twice a week. During that time, a visit to Sophie’s Place was always on the agenda,” Anna Storrs said. “Dancing, singing, music, movement and the friendships they made filled these days with light during a challenging time and in a very real sense made all the difference in Adele’s recovery.”

Since opening in 2013 with performances by the rock band Stone Temple Pilots and Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, Sophie’s Place has hosted:

3,493 music therapy sessions.

23,790 visitors.

1,173 songs recorded.

32 concerts, including Imagine Dragons and Andy Grammer.

and 188 shows broadcasted to Intermountain Primary Children’s patients.

Sophie’s Place was created with support from the Forever Young Foundation and Intermountain Foundation.

For more information, visit primarychildrens.org.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.