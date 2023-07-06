Procedures at the new Intermountain Surgery Center on TOSH Campus will begin in mid-July

MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Intermountain Health is opening a new Intermountain Surgery Center on the campus of The Orthopedic Specialty Hospital-TOSH in Murray, which will specialize in outpatient orthopedic procedures for hips, knees, and spinal procedures among other orthopedic treatments.

This is the seventh ambulatory surgery center (ASC) Intermountain has opened in Utah. An additional eight surgery centers are planned by 2024 to enhance access for patients with the goal to help reduce the cost of surgeries and make them more convenient for patients.

These outpatient/ambulatory surgery centers specialize in select procedures outside of a hospital setting, which allows them to be streamlined because the same procedure is done over and over. This reduces wait times and allows people to get home faster.

Because patients go home the same day, these outpatient/ambulatory surgery centers don’t have the same volume of staff and equipment to handle overnight stays, which helps lowers the overall cost of surgical care.

“Outpatient same day surgeries are becoming a bigger part of healthcare, especially as we see technology and techniques improve in surgical care,” said Mike Clark, executive leader for surgery centers at Intermountain Health. “By making the process more efficient we can lower the cost which benefits our patients.”

The state-of-the-art facility includes eight operating rooms. Patients will enjoy spacious recovery rooms after their procedures are finished, where they can relax until it’s time to go home.

“It’s incredible how far we’ve come in surgery care and this ASC is going to be another major step in quality healthcare,” said Aaron Chamberlain, MD, orthopedic surgeon at the Intermountain Surgery Center on TOSH Campus. “Orthopedic surgeries that used to take hours and require several nights in the hospital, can now be done in an hour with patients home in their bed that night.”

Procedures at the new Intermountain Surgery Center on TOSH Campus will begin in mid-July.

Visit IntermountainHealth.org for more information.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.