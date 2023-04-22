For 3rd Consecutive Year, Intermountain Medical Center in Murray Named one of the Nation’s Top 50 Heart Hospitals by Fortune Magazine and PINC AI in Annual Quality Study

MURRAY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – For the third consecutive year, Intermountain Medical Center in Murray has been named one of the nation’s top 50 cardiovascular hospitals for providing excellent heart care by Fortune Magazine and PINC AI, a national healthcare quality firm, which publishes an annual ranking of America’s best heart hospitals.

For 2023, Intermountain Medical Center was ranked as the 10th leading teaching heart hospital in the nation in Fortune’s Top 50 Cardiovascular Hospitals study, which identifies hospitals throughout the United States that demonstrate the highest clinical and operational performance in heart and vascular care.

“Everyone at Intermountain Medical Center plays a vital role in this recognition and in helping us meet our goal of providing the very best heart and vascular care to save lives and improve the lives of our patients. We’re honored to once again be recognized for the excellent heart care that we provide to our patients,” said Stephen McKellar, MD, chair of the cardiovascular department at Intermountain Medical Center.

Since 1998, the Top Cardiovascular Hospitals study has drawn upon publicly available data to rank top-performing heart hospitals. The goal is to highlight the best providers, but also to benchmark high-quality care and drive improvement across all systems over time.

For the rankings, Fortune and PINC AI examined more than 900 hospitals in the US that treat a broad range of cardiovascular patients. Hospitals and health systems do not apply to participate in the study. Hospitals were segmented into three groups — community hospitals, teaching hospitals with cardiovascular residency programs, and teaching hospitals without them — and evaluated according to measures that capture, among other things, clinical outcomes, efficiency, and patient experience.

The study found that compared to peer hospitals, hospitals that are ranked in the Top 50, such as Intermountain Medical Center, operated at lower cost and had better outcomes, recorded significantly higher inpatient survival rates, has fewer patients with complications, and experienced lower readmission rates.

“Those add up to meaningful differences,” Fortune wrote in an article on rankings. “If all hospitals operated at the level of the study’s 50 best performers, there would be 7,600 fewer deaths due to heart disease, 6,700 fewer patients who suffer complications, and more than $1 billion saved each year.”

Intermountain Medical Center was highly rated by Fortune and PINC AI for treatment of heart attacks, heart failure, coronary bypass care, and percutaneous coronary intervention procedures.

“This is a wonderful recognition for our entire Intermountain Health heart and vascular team but the real reward for us is knowing that we’re making a difference in the lives of our patients,” said Blake Gardner, MD, senior medical director for the heart and vascular program at Intermountain Health.

Visit Intermountain Health online for more information about the services and care available at Intermountain Medical Center. Visit the Intermountain Heart Institute online.

Sponsored by Intermountain Health.