SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Intermountain Healthcare performed a record 104 adult liver transplants in 2022 thanks to the life-saving generosity of deceased and living organ donors, their families, and a team of transplant caregivers at Intermountain dedicated to saving lives.

The Intermountain Transplant Program performed a total of 271 liver, kidney, and pancreas adult transplants in 2022. The largest increase was in live transplantation, with 32 living kidney transplants and 13 living liver transplants.

“Intermountain has created the environment and provided us the necessary tools and team to be successful,” said Jean Botha, MD, transplant surgeon and medical director of Intermountain Healthcare’s abdominal transplant program. “I couldn’t be prouder and more honored to be working side-by-side with these caregivers who are changing lives.”

Dr. Botha says the uptick in transplants is not just more generous donors, but an increase in donor organ availability, as well as improvement in technologies and ever-changing medical advances.

“We are able to match a wider range of donor organs to recipients,” said Dr. Botha. “Our liver transplant rates actually exceed the national average because we say, ‘Yes’ more often to liver transplants.”

Live liver transplants saw the biggest jump with an almost 50 percent increase in the number of people willing to donate part of their liver. In 2021, Intermountain performed seven live liver transplants, in 2022, that number jumped to 13.

“Living donors are incredible people,” said Diane Alonso, MD, transplant surgeon and former medical director of Intermountain Healthcare’s abdominal transplant program. “They are often undergoing major surgery to give new life to aunts, uncles, brothers, sisters, neighbors, and sometimes someone that’s not even a close relationship. They truly are giving the gift of life and we do our best to be great stewards of that gift.”

Kristine Fogarty’s Story:

For Kristine Fogarty, Intermountain’s live liver transplant program gave her a chance to save a friend’s life this past year.

Kristine and Carrie Riggs have worked together for over a decade at the local phone company. When Carrie just happened to mention to Kristine, she needed a liver transplant, she didn’t even hesitate and said, “I’ll do it! Give me the information.”

Kristine went through the screening process and said, “If I match – it is the right thing to do!”

Kristine who is a recovering alcoholic, passed all the screening tests and was approved to be Carrie’s donor and looked forward to making a difference in her friend’s quality of life.

For Carrie, she didn’t know how to say thank you.

“I was terrified. I thought I had to wait for someone to die and that scared me,” said Carrie. “Kristine was my lifeline. She saved my life. We are now closer than ever.”

The success of Intermountain’s transplant program, which serves patients throughout the nation, is also the result of many teams across the Intermountain system and community partners working together.

This includes Intermountain’s use of a new specialized Intermountain Life Flight long-range medical jet in 2022 that is used to enhance organ transplantation by retrieving donor organs from across the United Sates.

“The increased reach of this jet has been dramatic and has truly helped us be a leader in the transplant community,” said Dr. Botha.

Intermountain also launched a new platform called iReferral with InVita Healthcare Technolgies and DonorConnect, the organ procurement agency for Utah and the Intermountain West. iReferral streamlines the organ donor referral process and automates the identification of potential donors – giving critical time back to caregivers to spend with patients.

Intermountain also continues to be the only transplant program in Utah to participate in the paired kidney exchange program with the National Kidney Foundation. Intermountain is considered a leading program nationally in the Kidney for Life Program – transplanting exceptionally well-matched living kidney donors from a national pool.

To learn more about organ donation or register to become an organ donor, go to intermountainhealthcare.org/donatelife.

