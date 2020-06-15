Intermountain Healthcare is resuming mammography breast cancer screening

Mammography screening is the best way to detect breast cancer at its earliest and most treatable stage.

Intermountain Healthcare caregivers are taking steps and implementing flexible hours so women can get their mammograms and other breast care services that had to be rescheduled at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the height of COVID-19 non-urgent breast care screenings and mammograms at Intermountain Healthcare had to be rescheduled due to safety restrictions. Although any woman who found a lump or had other urgent needs was able to be seen during this time frame.

This precautionary approach was endorsed by the American Cancer Society, among others, and widely accepted as a necessary preventative measure.

Now that those restrictions have been lifted and breast care services are back to normal, physicians are urging women to schedule their mammograms.

“Even during a pandemic breast cancer can still happen.” said Brett Parkinson, MD, medical director of Imaging for Intermountain Healthcare’s Breast Care Services. “So, we need to take care of these women and not delay treatment.”

Women in in the United States currently have a one in eight chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer. It is the second leading cause of deaths in U.S. women. However, Utah’s rate of women who undergo mammogram screening annually is one of the lowest in the nation.

Dr. Parkinson reminds women that an annual mammogram is one of the best ways for early detection and treatment of breast cancer.

Caregivers are taking several steps to ensure patient safety when coming in for a screening. In order to maintain social distancing, there will be limits on the number of people in the waiting room. To achieve this, caregivers will limit the number of appointments happening at one time.

To ensure there are enough screening appointments, Intermountain facilities is implementing flexible hours as needed so women can receive a mammogram when it’s more convenient. Caregivers are also taking extra precautions to sanitize rooms and imaging equipment in between every visit.

Intermountain’s two mobile mammogram units are also back in service in several areas around the state that don’t have nearby access to imaging.

To schedule a screening mammogram, please call 801-507-7840, or visit Intermountain Healthcare.