Instagram worthy grazing tables come to Utah

Karen Ormsby the owner of Oakford Gourmet Selections joined Good Things Utah today to talk about her company.

Oakford Gourmet Selections is Utah’s original & premier company creating beautiful, delicious grazing tables, platters, boxes, and cones. Karen grew up in Melbourne, Australia, which is one of the great melting pots of worldwide cuisine. For the majority of her life, she’s been exposed to almost every culture’s food. Because she often ate lots of different cuisines, it was the norm to have a variety of different foods in their home. This was common for many Aussies. ~ The grazing industry began in Australia about 8 years ago and is catching on around the world because it’s an elegant style of easy dining and it’s totally instagram worthy.

Today’s grazing tables are often a feast for the eyes as much as it is the palette. They include colors, textures, flavors, and foods that are easy to eat. Grazing tables bring guests together, it’s a very social way to eat. They encourage guests to move around and mingle, they cater to a wide variety of tastes and are often a really great conversation starter. It’s a fabulous way to serve some delicious food without the formal fuss of a sit-down dinner. Guests can eat at their leisure and it ensures a casual, easy event experience everyone will love.

As part of the Gatehouse Loves Local campaign, Oakford Gourmet Selections has joined them for their “Love Local” events numerous time, and in fact using a couple of the platters they have available in store right now. All of Oakford Gourmet Selections grazes include:

A selection of specialty cheeses

A selection of cured meats

Locally baked bread, Dried fruits & nuts

Antipasti

Dips

Seasonal fruits and vegetables

Sweet treats.

Because they shop locally for seasonal foods as much as possible, Oakford does not provide a “set menu”. They like to bring that uniqueness to each grazing table through its ingredients.

Oakford Gourmet Selections Mother’s Day promo will open on May 3rd. They are thrilled to be highlighting 4 local businesses. Each box will include a mini cheesecake from @momosgourmetcheesecakes, a specially designed sugar cookie from @alexcoleedibleart, and accompanied by a bouquet created by @bloomique. And if that’s not enough, the Gatehouse has generously agreed to add one of their amazing platters as a giveaway, so everyone who orders a Mother’s Day box is in the running to win it!

