Inspire your kids to learn at the Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum

Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum (DGCM) is known for its impactful learning through play exhibits but they also have some more exciting things that are being added. Andrea Franco, a Science Instructor from the DGCM cannot wait to share all the new things that are happening.

The programs and exhibits at Discovery Gateway are designed to address the many ways that children learn, as well as to help parents understand and support their children’s development. The engaging and interactive activities inspire creative play and learning, and fun for the entire family.

Whether your child loves painting, dancing, stories, or scientific exploration DGCM programming offers fun and educational classes. Classes change daily so that there is always something new and exciting happening at the museum! Daily classes are free with admission to the Museum too.

STEAM Studio + Lab

Art is a natural entry point into inquiry-based learning for children and allows the other four areas to connect seamlessly together. Children are naturally curious and learn through hands-on experiences that allow them to ask questions, form hypotheses, and construct knowledge. This leads to identifying problems and coming up with unique and creative solutions, often creating something completely new in the process.

STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) programs offer a wide variety of inquiry-based, participant-focused, and engaging experiences focused on STEAM. Programs vary from 10–15 minute introductory activities to in-depth 30–60 minute family learning experiences. All of their STEAM classes invite children to learn through play. These programs are recommended for children ages 3+ yrs.

Through interaction with STEAM exhibits and programs, participants have the opportunity to experience wonder, inquiry, experimentation, problem-solving and are most importantly learning through play.

Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum inspires children of all ages and abilities to imagine, discover, and connect with their world to make a difference.

Find out more at Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum.

