Inside look at a High West special cocktail

PARK CITY, Utah (July 20, 2020) — After the spring we’ve had, we could all use a drink.

The Park City Area Restaurant Association (PCARA) invites bartenders and mixologists of any PCARA establishment to enter their own unique recipes in the annual summer cocktail contest. Cocktail professionals who submit their most inventive cocktails will have a chance to win a $500 cash prize, city-wide recognition, will be featured in PCARA marketing efforts following the contest and new this year we are teaming up with The Bar Tender box and will highlight the winning bar tender and establishment in a future box.

“It wouldn’t be summer without Park City’s most talented mixologists duking it out for best cocktail,” PCARA executive director Ginger Wicks said. “The cocktail contest is always a fun way to unite the community around some friendly competition and never-before-sipped craft cocktails sure to impress Park City locals and guests.”

Mixologist Trevor Brown from tupelo has won the contest the last two years, last summer for his La Vaquera cocktail. The summer favorite included High West Double Rye, Lustau Pedro Ximenez Sherry, house-made hibiscus grenadine, lemon juice and Bitters Lab habanero lime.

Here’s a sneak peek of what to expect. Robbie Remmes, bartender for High West created this special recipe:

Devils Addition

1oz High West Double Rye

0.5oz Tanquery

100.25oz Cocchi Americano

1oz House Made Matcha Syrup

0.75oz Fresh Lemon Juice

0.75 oz Fresh Pineapple Juice

2 drops of Hops Tincture

Fever Tree Soda Water

Pineapple Frond Garnish

Preparation: Add all ingredients except soda water into a cocktail shaker. Shake until chilled and strain into a Collins glass with ice. Top with soda water and garnish with three pineapple fronds.

Cocktail contest applications are available at Park City Restaurants for any mixologists interested in entering. Participants must submit their applications by Friday, July 24 to Ginger Wicks, gingerwicks@icloud.com or by mail:

Park City Area Restaurant Association

Attn: Ginger Wicks

PO Box 3162

Park City, UT 84060

The official contest begins August 1st when locals and visitors can visit participating PCARA bars and restaurants and start sampling contest entries. Online voting for favorite cocktails will run through Aug. 31 on the PCARA website. Participating PCARA entities will adhere to all recommended health, safety, and social distancing guidelines to ensure sampling will be as safe as possible.

To learn more about the Park City Summer Cocktail Contest, visit Park City Restaurants or contact Christa Graff, of Graff Public Relations, at christa@graffpr.com or 435-640-7921. Visit the Park City Area Restaurant Association’s social media sites for current restaurant information and dining specials.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest.

This story contains sponsored content.