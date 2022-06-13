(Good Things Utah) Attracting over 3 million annual visitors, Park City is arguably one of the most well-known destinations in Utah. The city is best recognized for having a wide array of outdoor recreation, along with its historic collection of stores and restaurants.

For those who visit regularly, The Eating Establishment off of Main Street is certainly an essential dining destination. First opened in 1972, they pride itself on being open 365 days a year and regulars can’t get enough of its all-day breakfast menus.

Its cozy atmosphere is made even better during the warmer months when the restaurant opens its mobile patio, placed (by crane) right on the street just a few steps from its front doors. This patio is a fan favorite; even more popular during the annual Savor the Summit event along Main Street in Park City — happening this year on June 25th.

Diners can’t get enough of its made-from-scratch menu, offering tasty and uniquely crafted options like their popular Fish Tacos, Farfalle & Egg Scramble, Thai Steak Salad, Irish Nachos, and Jeff’s Burger — named after its proud owner. The Eating Establishment also serves a variety of yummy cocktail beverages like its Spicy Margarita, Bloody Mary, and High West Lemonade.

JEFF’S BURGER 1/2 LB. WAGYU/GRASS-FED BEEF WITH MELTED BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES AND TOPPED WITH A MIXED GREEN SALAD TOSSED IN GRANDMA MARY’S VINAIGRETTE

THAI MARINATED STEAK SALAD CABBAGE, SOBA NOODLES, NY STRIP STEAK, AVACADO, MANGO, TOMATOES, JICAMA, CILANTRO, PEANUTS, SOY SESAME GINGER DRESSING

GRILLED FISH TACOS TWO SPICY GRILLED HALIBUT TACOS ON FLOUR TORTILLAS WITH A CREAMY CILANTRO DRESSING SERVED WITH BLACK BEANS, CHIPS, AND SALSA

FARFALLE AND EGG SCRAMBLE AL DENTE PASTA, 2 EGGS SCRAMBLED WITH FRODY’S SWEET SAUSAGE, BACON, SPINACH, BASIL, CHEDDAR, AND PARMESAN CHEESE

WEDGE BLUE CHEESE, BACON, TOMATO, CRISPY SHALLOTS, GRANDMA MARY’S VINAIGRETTE

B.L.T. HEIRLOOM TOMATO, GREEN LEAF LETTUCE, BACON, ROASTED GARLIC AIOLI

HUEVOS RANCHEROS 2 BASTED EGGS, FLOUR TORTILLAS, BLACK BEANS SMOTHERED WITH HOMEMADE SALSA, TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEDDAR CHEESE, SERVED WITH BREAKFAST POTATOES

STEEL CUT OATS AND QUINOA COCONUT MILK, CANDIED PECANS, SEASONAL FRUIT, GREEK YOGURT

Combining delicious comfort foods with craft cocktails, The Eating Establishment has long been called one of the best dining experiences in historic Park City.

Katy Sine with Taste Utah visited the quaint dining spot to meet Jeff, owner of The Eating Establishment, and get a taste of what makes them such a phenomenal culinary destination.

Visit The Eating Establishment at 317 Main Street in Park City.

To learn more and browse their menu, go to TheEatingEstablishment.net.

