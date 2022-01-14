In the market for a new car? See every 2022 model you can think of at the International Auto Expo

(Good Things Utah) – See hundreds of new vehicles, test drives, exotics, classics and more, at the Utah International Auto Expo at the Mountain America Expo Center, Friday, January 14 through Monday, January 17, 2022. Car lovers are invited to check out hundreds of the latest vehicles in a non-selling environment, inspect engines and experience the latest automotive technology.

Check out the future of drive with an up-close look at the latest all-electric vehicles now available. Product specialists from leading automotive manufacturers will be at the expo to answer questions and provide information on the newest vehicles. A must-see lineup of pre-production models, not yet available in dealer showrooms will be on display, including the all-electric 2022 Nissan Ariya, 2022 Kia Niro EV, 2022 Ford Lightning, 2022 Jeep Wagoneer, 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness, and 2022 Toyota Cross, to name a few.

Take the auto expo floor experience to the next level and test-drive a lineup of all-new vehicles, right at the expo. From electric vehicles to heavy-duty trucks, licensed drivers are invited to get a feel for the performance and handling of dozens of new vehicles from several manufacturers including Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Jeep®, Ram, and Toyota.

This year’s auto expo will also feature:

Subaru Pet Adoptions –Pets looking for forever homes will be available for adoption in Subaru.

Multi-million-dollar Exotics Display – An up-close look at ultra-luxury vehicles from Bentley, Lamborghini, and McLaren, courtesy of Salt Lake City Motorcars, Bentley Salt Lake City, and LamborghiniSalt Lake City.

Northern Utah Mustang Owners Association – A gathering of customized Mustangs spanning decades will wow attendees.

Utah 4-Wheel Drive Association – A collection of tricked-out four-wheeled vehicles.

On all expo days, children are invited to the iHeartRadio Kid Zone, an interactive children’s play area including a Lego play area and kids Lego racing track. Additionally, Family Days are Sunday, January 16, and Monday, January 17, and all children 12 and under are admitted free.

The Utah International Auto Expo will be open to the public from Friday, January 14 through Monday, January 17, 2022 (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day). Expo hours are Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The auto expo takes place at the Mountain America Exposition Center, located at 9575 South State Street, Sandy, UT 84070.

Admission to the event is $10 for adults, $6 for seniors (62 and older), military and first responders (w/any DOD or municipal ID), and students (7-12) when purchased online. Children 6 and under are FREE. Children 12 and under are FREE on Family Days (Sunday, January 16, and Monday, January 17). Purchase advance tickets at www.AutoExpoUtah.com. Tickets purchased onsite in person at the box office will be $13. The show will operate with appropriate health and safety protocols in place.

The Utah International Auto Expo is owned and presented by the New Car Dealers of Utah. For more information, visit www.AutoExpoUtah.com or follow @UtahAutoExpo on Facebook and @utahautoexpo on Instagram. Hashtag: #UtahAutoExpo

More of the Lastest on GTU Recipes Table Talk Featured Guests

This story contains sponsored content.