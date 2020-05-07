In need of a perfect Mother’s Day gift?

Mother’s Day is this Sunday and what better gift to give to Mom than a great book? Here are 3 book recommendations to give as a gift for Mother’s Day:

Mail Order Bride: A Timeless Romance Anthology,” by Heather B. Moore, Stacy Henrie, Kristin Holt, Annette Lyon, Sarah M. Eden, and Sian Ann Beesey This is a USA Today best-seller by 6 Utah authors. If your mom likes clean romance books, this book is a great choice! It’s part of the Timeless Romance Anthology collection called “Mail Order Bride.” “Six Sisters’ Stuff: Healthy Eats” Cookbook by The Six Sisters One of the fun things about this “Six Sisters’ Stuff: Healthy Eats” is that it was written by six sisters. These ladies were sharing recipes for years online and other places and a little while back they finally put their recipes together to make an awesome cookbook! If you constantly swap recipes with your siblings or even sisters, you’ll understand why these sisters got together to create a healthy eating cookbook with easy recipes. Any mom that cooks will love this book as a gift. “Embrace the Beautiful Chaos of Motherhood,” by Stephanie Pereira This book is loved by so many because it offers a mom to mom honesty and humor about the highs and lows of motherhood and how to thrive during it. Every mom will be able to relate to it in some way or another. Moms are doing so many things, but it can be easy to lose sight of yourself in the day-to-day craziness of motherhood. This book offers fresh perspectives to help you identify what may be holding you back from a more peaceful life.

One of the great things about all of these books is that they all come in ebook format as well as paperback. So digital copies will for sure be able to get to your mom if you don’t have time to wait! The Book Break will be giving away one copy of each of these books for free on The Book Break, and you can choose between a digital copy or a physical copy. Winners will be chosen and notified on Friday morning.

Go to The Book Break to enter to win the contest and to learn more about each of these books. All of these books are also available to purchase online, at most online retailers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

This story contains sponsored content.