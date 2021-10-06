In conversation with Steve Starks, CEO of Larry H Miller Group at the 34th Annual One Utah Summit

(Good Things Utah) – This year marks the 34th anniversary of the Utah Rural Summit as the premier gathering place for convening Utah’s top leaders and decision-makers to discuss rural Utah’s challenges and opportunities.

The Good Things Utah team made their way down south to get in on the action and see what these inspirational industry leaders are doing to advance the interests of all Utah businesses.

The One Utah Summit, which proudly supports Gov. Cox’s “One Utah Roadmap” initiative. One of the Roadmap’s six priorities is an increased focus on rural Utah and meeting its critical policy and infrastructure needs. The summit also supports Gov.This year’s Summit supports Gov. Cox’s vision for #OneUtah with three days of informative, fun-filled activities, and networking opportunities.

Cox’s rural Utah priorities by convening Utah’s top leaders and decision-makers to discuss rural Utah’s opportunities and challenges. There will also be a business competition that will award many companies across the state with extra resources to get off the ground.

The State Bank Business Challenge is part of this year’s Summit, on the Southern Utah University campus. This Business Challenge identifies and supports high-potential early-stage businesses. With $25,000 in cash prizes plus additional awards, all entrepreneurs who meet the criteria are encouraged to consider entering the competition to have their idea heard and evaluated.

Rich Christiansen, Chairman of the SUU board of directors, and Steve Starks, CEO of Larry H Miller Group are at the One Utah Summit as leaders and judges for the state bank Business challenge… during lunch, entrepreneurs will compete for over $25,000 in cash prizes. Plus out for the $3500 People’s choice award.

Speakers will include:

Spencer J. Cox, Utah’s 18th Governor

Deidre M. Henderson, Utah’s 9th Lieutenant Governor

David Chen, CEO and Chairman, Equilibrium

Janice Brooks, Chairwoman, Utah Humanities Council

Greg Bell, President & CEO, Utah Hospital Association

Brad Bonham, CEO and Co-founder, Walker Edison

Thom Carter, Governor’s Energy Advisor

Tracy Gruber, Executive Director, Human Services

And others

Join the One Utah Summit, held on the beautiful campus of Southern Utah University in Cedar City on October 4-6, 2021. Watch the video here!

The complete Summit schedule is available here.

Brought to you by Southern Utah University.

This story contains sponsored content.