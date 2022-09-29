(Good Things Utah) Getting back into the swing of normal life can be hard after an auto accident — especially if an injury is involved. In the blink of an eye, a person’s health can change dramatically. Turning everyday routines that were once mundane into painful challenges.

Helping these individuals from all corners of the state, South Jordan Chiropractic & Wellness takes an evidence-based approach to health — bringing relief to those who’ve been in auto accidents and beyond.

Considered one of the most trusted chiropractic facilities in the valley, SoJo Chiropractic offers compassionate and comprehensive care. Its trained professionals help patients with a variety of issues including:

Auto Accident Injuries

Neck Pain

Disc Pain

Back Injuries

Soft Tissue Injury Rehabilitation

Work Injuries

Sports Injuries

Personal Injuries

Having seen so many auto injuries during its practice, SoJo Chiropractic has one important suggestion for all drivers on the road: drive with headlights, day or night.

This lets vehicles see us easier when we are behind them and, of course, any oncoming traffic. Data shows we are 20% less likely to get in an accident when driving with our headlights on both in the country, on the highway, and in the city.

So many people forget to turn on their lights at dawn and dusk rendering them nearly invisible to other vehicles. They are clueless as looking from inside-out you may be able to see fine — but others can’t see you.

Similar to buckling your seatbelt, experts suggest that making a habit of driving with headlights can make a world of difference when it comes to safety.

If you’ve already been in an accident, and have had an injury, South Jordan Chiropractic is there to provide friendly and personalized health care to each patient.

South Jordan Chiropractic & Wellness is located at 10464 S Redwood Rd.

To learn more or schedule an examination, go online to SoJoChiro.com or call them at (801) 446-5100.

**This segment contains sponsored nofollow