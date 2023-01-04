SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — Gray Matters is an effort to provide accurate and unbiased information about the effects of teenage marijuana misuse.

Gray Matters works with all parties from medical marijuana distributors to schools to provide parents with accurate information to pass along to their children.

Like any prescription drug, marijuana use without the recommendation of a medical professional is a misuse for teens.

The teenage brain is in a crucial state of development, making marijuana misuse more dangerous for teens than adults. They aim to promote healthy living for teens to ensure their success now and in the future.

Know the facts and talk to your teens.

It can damage the gray matter inside a young developing brain, reducing coordination and attention, impairing memory, thinking, problem solving, learning, and more

Underage marijuana misuse can have lasting effects on the developing brain, especially among heavy and regular users

Derailment of a teen’s life (lower high school/college grad rates, stunted emotional coping skills)

Increased susceptibility to mental illness

Gray Matters wants to inspire both teens and parents to have conversations aimed at these objectives:

Establishing a common ground where teens can talk to their parents about marijuana use honestly and openly

Building a pattern where when teens have questions, they know who to ask as they explore their path forward related to weed

Gray Matters isn’t trying to make claims about the morality or legality of marijuana use. They’re only interested in pointing teens and parents toward data-backed science to help them make the best decision together.

For more information, go online to GrayMattersUtah.org.

