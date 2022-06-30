(Good Things Utah) Any motor vehicle crash is serious — 50% of occupants are never the same again after a crash because many think they will “heal on their own” and don’t seek out chiropractic, physical therapy, and massage. In addition, a great number of patients get lost in the system with the wrong health care providers

There are car crash specialist physicians available in Utah with advanced training in MVC injury rehab. One of the leading specialists in the state is South Jordan Chiropractic. Their physicians trained in the Whiplash Group (MDs, Chiros, PTs, etc) are skilled in the proper diagnosis, treatment, and co-care, for maximum injury recovery.

More people are injured in low-speed collisions than in high-speed collisions, but there are more fatalities at high-speed. The three most common causes of high-speed collisions are Drowsy Driving, Distracted Driving, and blocking the passing lane.

NOTE: It is not the job of the lawbreaking driver to “slow traffic” it is the UHP’s job to stop speeders. Speeding, though illegal and not recommended, is far safer than altering traffic flow for countless other drivers. Thus, the “100 deadliest days in Utah.”

