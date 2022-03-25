(Good Things Utah) The time has officially come for all the “green thumbs” in Utah to grab their tools and head out to the garden. Spring is here, and this is the best time to set the groundwork for any plants or flowers you’d like to see flourish as the season goes on. While there can be a lot of preparation work to do this spring, getting it done now rather than later can make all the difference in the world.

For creating that dream garden you’ve always wanted, Millcreek Gardens in Utah has the best selection in the state. Their beautiful collection of fragrant flowers like Primrose, Pansies, and Forsythia will add a bright pop of color to any outdoor landscape. LaRene Bautner from Millcreek Gardens joined Good Things Utah to share valuable advice for planting and maintaining a healthy garden, while also avoiding any unwanted weeds.

Looking for some added delight this season? Buy a small container of caterpillars from Millcreek Gardens, and watch as they slowly transform into precious butterflies right before your very eyes. Just another piece of nature you can see grow from Millcreek Gardens.

For more information, go to their website at MillcreekGardens.com or visit them at 3500 South 900 East in Millcreek, Utah.

*This segment contains sponsored content