SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Intermountain Farmers Association, IFA, is celebrating 100 years of helping people grow the things they love. In 1923, IFA was formed as the Utah Poultry Producers Co-op Association. It served as a marketing cooperative for surplus eggs in the region to improve the economy in our local communities.
In 1961, the co-op name changed to Intermountain Farmers Association (IFA). The change led to IFA providing/selling more feed, seed, fertilizers, and an ever-expanding inventory of farm supplies to help all customers grow.
For the past 100 years, IFA has evolved at key moments to enable the growth, stability and empowerment of co-op members and their local communities and supporting the business and lifestyle of agriculture in general.
IFA Anniversary Event on Saturday, April 15
- ALL IFA Country Stores will be participating
- Free hot dogs between 11am-2pm at each store
- Fun activities and vendor product demos/samples
- Best sale of the year!
- In-store and online giveaways/prizes will be drawn ($15,000+ total value)
- Enter for online prizes and see event details by clicking here.
Visit IFACountryStores.com to shop online today or to find a location nearest you.
