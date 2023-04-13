SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – The Intermountain Farmers Association, IFA, is celebrating 100 years of helping people grow the things they love. In 1923, IFA was formed as the Utah Poultry Producers Co-op Association. It served as a marketing cooperative for surplus eggs in the region to improve the economy in our local communities.

In 1961, the co-op name changed to Intermountain Farmers Association (IFA). The change led to IFA providing/selling more feed, seed, fertilizers, and an ever-expanding inventory of farm supplies to help all customers grow.

For the past 100 years, IFA has evolved at key moments to enable the growth, stability and empowerment of co-op members and their local communities and supporting the business and lifestyle of agriculture in general.

IFA Anniversary Event on Saturday, April 15

ALL IFA Country Stores will be participating

Free hot dogs between 11am-2pm at each store

Fun activities and vendor product demos/samples

Best sale of the year!

In-store and online giveaways/prizes will be drawn ($15,000+ total value) Enter for online prizes and see event details by clicking here.



Visit IFACountryStores.com to shop online today or to find a location nearest you.

