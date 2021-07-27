If you only buy 3 things to add to your closet this fall, let it be one of these

If you’re completely over the blazing hot temps right now, you might just be the tiniest bit excited for fall weather. With back-to-school fast approaching as well, we can’t help but get excited for the fresh crop of outfit ideas and layering opportunities these changes bring.

Kenzie Hickenlooper from Hope Ave, our favorite trend-centric women’s clothing boutique, has the latest trends and a huge selection and variety in the latest denim, flowy dresses, graphic tees, and must-wear accessories. Get inspired by the following items in this custom-curated list of on-trend fashion choices straight from Hope Ave.

The Skinny Jean Once considered a trend, skinny jeans have now transitioned into a classic style and wardrobe staple. It's a timeless choice that can be dressed up and down and you most likely own at least one pair of skinny jeans. These skinnies are different. They are lightly cropped skinny, have distressed detail, and always fit true to size.

The Dad Jean If you're looking to update your denim outfit rotation this season, try adding this on-trend style to your jean collection. These dad jeans boast a wider straight-leg cut, are relaxed in the booty, and have a higher rise. They're generally the type of jeans you can comfortably lounge around in all day. Pair with a vest, boxy collared shirt, and if you want to up the style, add a hat.

The Flair Jean Swap your skinny jeans for these '70s-style pants. Women walking down the street wearing flare jeans and a white shirt. The exaggerated long leg, which was a staple item back in the day, is back with a bang. These back in fashion beauts pair well with heels, a classic tee, or your favorite white tennies.

Balloon Sleeve Dress Lend effortless style to your look with a women's puff sleeve dress. Dresses are the most-wanted wardrobe item for day-to-night dressing. By itself during the day easily transitions to – worn with a light jacket at night. From cool-tone whites to block brights, Hope Ave has easily styled dresses that will last from summer to fall.

Functionality and expression are woven together to create the perfect extension of who you are with Thread Wallets. They let you do what you love and look good doing it.

Hope ave also carries Purivida. Every purchase you make helps the company provide sustainable employment to artisan communities, give back to charities, and help protect the planet.

The time to shop for all the fun new fashion looks to head back to school in style is right now! Hope Avenue is a new concept in women’s boutique fashion. The clothing is targeted to the woman who is free-spirited, likes to travel, cares for others, and is a romantic at heart.

Inspired from a tiny street in Salt Lake called Hope Avenue…this clothing lifestyle brand is full of “hope” to women who are looking to find their signature style, shop a brand that provides an overall “experience” and most importantly, build confidence in your wardrobe whether you are shopping in our stores or online from your home. Hope Avenue has grown into 10 stores ranging from locations in Utah, Idaho, and Arizona.

