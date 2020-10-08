If you haven’t gotten a flu shot, read this

Is your sore throat due to the flu or COVID-19? Well, the fact is you won’t know.

You might have a better idea of what sickness you have this winter if you get your flu shot. Leaders across Utah want everyone to know just how important it is to get your flu vaccine going into this winter. The most important thing to recognize is that by keeping flu cases down we can help reserve vital medical resources to deal with COVID-19 cases. It’s advised that all people over 6 months old should receive a flu vaccine this year. The best way to prevent flu is by getting vaccinated each year no matter your age. Help protect yourself, your family, and the people around you.

Grocery stores like Harmons, Smiths, and Fresh Market are gearing up to help match the demand for shots. Signs are beginning to pop up outside pharmacies like Rite AId and Walgreens too. Appointments can be made almost anywhere and shots are usually free. Get vaccinated!

For our families, neighbors, and friends, let’s help one another during these challenging, uncertain times. Let’s keep Utah healthy. Let’s reactivate Utah’s economy. Be Healthy in Utah.

This story contains sponsored content.