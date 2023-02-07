Salt Lake City, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Ibarra Foundation shares the love of education with Western Governors University. Today Nicea had the opportunity to talk with their Director of Operations and the Founder of the Ibarra Foundation about how they’re helping to remove financial barriers for the Latino community.

Western Governors University is thankful for the Ibarra Foundation’s generous donation of $100,000. This scholarship removes financial barriers for the Latino community and provides substantial support toward tuition and fees for residents of Utah, and preference will be given to those with Mexican/Latino heritage. Interested candidates can apply on the webpage or by scanning the QR code below.

Find out which program is best for you and learn about additional scholarship opportunities by visiting the Western Governors University website. Maybe you aren’t sure what the right step for you is at this moment and need a little motivation. Make sure you follow all social media channels:

*Sponsored Content.