(Good Things Utah) It’s that time of year again — the Northern Wasatch Parade of Homes is back for another season highlighting a modest collection of the most stunning luxury homes around Northern Utah.

This year’s parade runs through July 23rd — leaving only a few days to see all the gorgeous sights this series has to offer. Visitors have 16 custom homes to tour this season, each handcrafted from the ground up by the state’s most talented builders.

One of the builders featuring a custom home is Pierce Design + Build. With over 25 years of home building experience, their trusted team of experts has put their best foot forward with its latest project named The Skyview located in Huntsville.

The first thing to notice — the living room overlooks breathtaking views of the Snowbasin Ski Resort. These unique views can also be seen from the comfort of the cozy, spacious master bedroom. Gently tucked against the hillside, The Skyview was constructed around these grand valley views, and with a focus on sustainability.

This home kitchen is welcoming — grounded by polished concrete floors with touches of raw metal trim to accentuate the look. A modern floor design perfectly complements the kitchen’s black marble island. Storage is more convenient than ever, complete with push-to-open drawers powered by cutting-edge servomotors. Look closer to appreciate the clean grain making this kitchen’s beautiful oak finish.

Reach the upper floor to find pure hardwood floors — handpicked with the test of time in mind. Intentionally active style goes even further with its garage space, featuring polished concrete, a handy workspace, and an integrated shower just right for pets and bicycles.

The Skyview is truly one-of-a-kind, with 15 other unique homes for guests to visit.

To learn more and browse homes in this year’s parade, go online to NorthernWasatchParade.com.

Use code ‘NWPARADE‘ for $2 OFF tickets

**This segment contains sponsored content