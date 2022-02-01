Hurry and grab tickets for this once in a lifetime event promoting Self Love

(Good Things Utah) Jonah Carrion, Owner of Love Unconditional Life Enhancement LLC joined Surae to talk about his excitement for an upcoming event he will be a Keynote speaker at.

This event is for a bigger cause and he will highlight how Jonah has developed a way to control habits. Primarily through Self-love and self-preservation. By utilizing self-love and self-preservation, it can allow us to be strong enough to be there for each other.

At the event on February 25th and 26th, Jonah will be talking about “The 6 Stages of Self-preservation:”

Awareness and surrender

Letting go of the burden of control

Self Love; It’s going to be okay

How to be consistent

Define and refine your profession; create your career

How to handle the responsibility of success

Register for the event and learn that it is possible to stay motivated, find confidence in the awkward moments in life, and also we can ask for money and get it.

The Immersion event is a Two Day Experience to develop, intensify, and focus intuitive gifts for a more powerful and peaceful spiritual awakening. They will be promoting Love and unity through Unconditional Love to Enhance our Lives together.

Get registered and get tickets here and you can visit the Love Unconditional Life Enhancement website for information about enriching your life.

