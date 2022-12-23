SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — While many are eagerly awaiting their presents under the tree this year, it’s the gifts that aren’t under the tree that will keep giving. This holiday, the time has never been more right to consider buying a vehicle from Utah Honda Dealers.

Featuring an entirely re-designed lineup of top-rated vehicles, there’s something to fit everyone’s personality from Honda. Even better, the technology is state-of-the-art to offer drivers a luxurious ride without sacrificing style.

According to Scott Harding, General Manager of Larry H. Miller Honda in Murray: “You look at some of these and it’s really tough to imagine how you could ever make it better. Well, I’ve seen some of these new 23’s and they did it again… It looks great.”

Fans are loving their top-selling CRV, with lots of attention now on the Ridgeline and Passport models. With plenty of options and availability through this season, anyone who’s looking to upgrade their ride should visit their local Utah Honda Dealer.

To learn more and browse the latest vehicle models, go online to UtahHondaDealers.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

**This segment contains sponsored content