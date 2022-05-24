(Good Things Utah) Originally founded by two Utah cousins in 2017, Crumbl Cookies started with a single store in Logan, Utah. Since then it’s become the fastest-growing cookie company in the United States. This growing family-owned establishment now has over 400 locations around the U.S. in 45 states and has created more than 150 unique cookie flavors.

Great for sharing, the cookies made by Crumbl are big and rich — both traits a quality-assuring signature for customers. The talented bakers at Crumbl serve cookies to customers when they’re fresh out of the oven, giving them a soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture.

To keep things interesting, Crumbl changes out its flavors every week — giving customers creative, delicious choices with every new visit. All individual orders are complete when carefully packaged in their recognizable pink boxes; brightly colored to make for a delightful final product.

Milk Chocolate Chip

Nilla Bean Cupcake

Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip

Berry Crunch

Caramel Coconut Fudge

GETAWAY GIVEAWAY

Over the coming weeks, Utah customers who enter the Getaway Giveaway will qualify for a chance to win a dream vacation to one of three different destinations around Utah: Zion Ponderosa, Snowbird, or Conestoga Ranch. To enter, purchase a party box in-store, or visit them online at crumblcookies.com to fill out a form telling them how you bring your friends and family together.

This giveaway will be running from May 23rd to June 4th at midnight. You must be 18 years or older at the time of entry to be eligible to win, and there is a limit of one entry per participant each day.

Three winners will be chosen at random to take their friends and family on an amazing getaway to any one of the three destinations around Utah.

For more information, go to crumblcookies.com/utahgiveaway.

