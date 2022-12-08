SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — The winter season is the perfect time to introduce our tongues to some new flavors, and Taste Utah is helping us make that happen this year with a Holiday Sweepstakes.

In the spirit of making ‘dining the destination’ for even more foodies, Taste Utah is partnering with KTVX/KUCW and (5) different restaurants around Utah County to award customers $50 Gift Cards for eating at select locations.

Customers can visit any one of the restaurants below to receive a scannable QR code, which will enter them into this contest in which winners will be picked at random. The restaurants featured in this Taste Utah Holiday Sweepstakes are:

BACKDOOR BURGER – 261 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84601

261 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84601 LA JOLLA GROVES – 4801 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84604

4801 N University Ave, Provo, UT 84604 PIZZERIA SEVEN TWELVE – 320 S State St, Orem, UT 84058

320 S State St, Orem, UT 84058 MASTRA ITALIAN BAKERY BISTRO – 476 N 900 W, American Fork, UT 84003

476 N 900 W, American Fork, UT 84003 KITCHEN EIGHTY-EIGHT – 513 S 500 E, American Fork, UT 84003

This Sweepstakes will accept entries beginning on December 12th, 2022 at 9:00 AM MST and ending on January 3rd, 2023 at 11:59 PM MST.

On the day the contest begins, go online to abc4.com/contests to find the details and place your entry.

Watch new episodes of Taste Utah every Sunday at 9:30 AM on ABC4 Utah. For more features, go online to TasteUtah.com.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

**This segment contains sponsored content