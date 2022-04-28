(Good Things Utah) As temperatures rise and commuters hit higher speeds on freeways, damage to a windshield is much more likely to happen. And with the snow melting — leaving rocks on the road — most drivers can expect to have windshield damage of some degree this season. For many drivers, the damage can happen at the most inconvenient times, and in some of the most inconvenient places.

It’s very important to service a rock chip with haste — as the chip will become a crack over time, compromising the safety of the vehicle. According to experts, a rock chip that’s spread past the size of a dollar means that a car requires additional service and replacement of the damaged windshield.

“…it’s over the size of a dollar bill, it needs to be replaced, for the structural integrity of the windshield, and the vehicle… structural integrity of the roof, as well,” remarks Dax with Icon Auto Glass. Most replacements will take roughly an hour to install the new glass; though with some experts, including Icon Glass in Salt Lake City, the service can be completed in as little as 30 minutes.

In addition, the company offers mobile services, meaning one of their glass technicians will meet customers wherever they are for a windshield replacement.

Getting a new windshield can be a costly, but necessary, expense for commuters. A more affordable alternative would be to find a company that works with insurance, like Icon Glass.

For more information about Icon Glass, you can visit them online at IconAutoGlass.com or give them a call at (385) 799-2100.

**This segment contains sponsored content