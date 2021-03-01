How you can ski free the rest of this season at Snowbasin

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Snowbasin Resort released their season passes for next winter, 2021-22. They are allowing guests that purchase for next winter to use their pass now and ski the rest of this season for free. With an anticipated closing date of April 11th, that’s a six-week bonus to ski peak conditions. The resort has reported over 10 feet of new snow in the last five weeks.

Those that buy early receive the best price of the year. The guaranteed lowest price of the season is only available in the spring, with prices going up after the resort closes in April.

Snowbasin is located just 45 minutes north of Salt Lake City and features award-winning access. It’s an easy drive to an expansive mountain with 3,000 acres of terrain and 3,000 vertical feet to explore. The resort has world-class facilities with luxurious lodges and the most advanced lift system in Utah, featuring two gondolas, a tram and high speed chairlifts.

The Snowbasin Premier Pass is loaded with perks, including five days at Sun Valley Resort in Idaho, access this summer for hiking and biking, buddy vouchers, and discounts at select parts of the resort. Value passes are also available for those looking to save.’

This story contains sponsored content.