How you can see some of the greatest movies at the Sundance Film Festival

The Grand Theatre on Salt Lake Community College’s South City Campus will once again host filmmakers and international audiences during the annual Sundance Film Festival in January, when for 10 days people from around the world flock to Park City and Salt Lake City to see the best of independent filmmaking. It’s the sixth year in a row that SLCC and Sundance Institute have partnered to bring independent filmmaking to more theater goers as the festival grows in popularity.

The Sundance Film Festival has been getting more and more popular, and with a need in the Salt Lake Valley for a large venue, the Grand Theatre was a perfect fit. The Grand Theatre is currently the festival’s second largest venue (the largest in the Salt Lake Valley), with a seating capacity of more than 1,100.

Movies will be shown at the Grand on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for two weekends during the festival, with plenty of free parking on site at South City Campus. This year, there will be 19 screenings and 9 premieres at the Grand. The theatre hosts movies that make their world premieres in the Grand, with introductions and riveting Q&A sessions that bring movie stars, directors and celebrities to the stage. As you can imagine, the atmosphere for each premiere, as you can imagine, is exciting and electric.

Being a film venue during the festival has brought excellent exposure to our incredible Center for Arts & Media, which boasts some of the most advanced technology and resources in Utah for students studying film, television, music production, radio and more. SLCC students who enjoy filmmaking or just watching movies have benefited as well, with many free tickets to premieres going directly to students.

Media exposure for the college and for the Grand Theatre as a result of being a Sundance venue has also been fantastic, helping remind people about a great entertainment resource that brings excellent professional productions throughout the year.

Tickets and special Grand Passes are available at the Sundance website.

But wait! There is a special TICKET GIVEAWAY!

Salt Lake Community College is giving away two tickets to the Salt Lake City premiere of “Miss Americana,” starring Taylor Swift at the SLCC Grand Theatre, 1575 S. State St., Salt Lake City, Utah 84115, at 9:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.

To enter for a chance to win tickets visit abc4.com/contests.

This article contains sponsored content.