How you can participate in the 16th annual Utah Human Race

(Good Things Utah) – It’s the 16th annual Utah Human Race. It is always held on Thanksgiving morning, which is November 25th this year. It is one of the largest 5K/10K events in the state, and all proceeds directly benefit Utah Food Bank.

Utah Food Bank hosts the annual Holiday Food and Fund Drive from October 15th – January 15th to help stock the shelves of Utah Food Bank and emergency food pantries statewide through the holidays and into the early spring months.

In 2019, The Utah Human Race had over 4,000 participants in this family-friendly event, all running with an attitude ofgratitude. After last year’s virtual race hiatus, they are looking forward to seeing everyone in-person this year, and especially those who choose to join in costumes!

This year the goal is to surpass the 4,000 participant level this year, which would have a huge impact on the 410,000 Utahns facing hunger. All ages and speeds are welcome. The race will be held in a new location in Sandy at the Sandy Promenade, close to The Shops at SouthTown. Both the 5K and 10K events begin at 8:00 am.

You can either register online or in-person at our Salt Lake warehouse the day before the race. There is no same-day registration. Registration fees are $25 per person for the 5K and $30 per person for the 10K. Register at UtahHumanRace.org. This year’s Presenting Sponsor is Cameron Construction.

On average, Utah Food Bank has over 500 community groups and businesses across the state register food drives across the state of Utah—they encourage everyone to get involved. The Holiday Fund Drive helps stock shelves not only during the holidays, but for the first part of the year too.

Hunger is a year-round issue. If people want to get involved in other ways, they always request food, time, or money.

1 in 7 Utah kids will likely miss a meal today due to lack of resources, and 410,000 Utahns are unsure where their next meal will come from. Last fiscal year, Utah Food Bank distributed the equivalent of 70.2 million pounds, which is the equivalent of 58.5 million meals for Utahns in need. The Utah Food Bank provides food to a statewide network of 216 emergency food pantries and agencies. The Utah Food Bank turns each $1 donation into $8.71 worth of goods and services, so your donation goesmuch further than you might think!

Find out more at UtahFoodBank.org.

This story contains sponsored content.