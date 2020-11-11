How you can lose weight during the holidays

As you saw in the cooking segment from PUR Life Medical, patients are not restricted by meticulous diets and still get to enjoy wonderful tasting food. Dr. Roberts from PUR LIFE Medical joined Good Things Utah to talk about how PUR LIFE Medical is different than any other weight loss program.

Their program is like nothing else you’ve ever seen. There’s no counting calories or extreme diets. PUR Life Medical approaches weight loss from a scientific standpoint by first identifying any health condition patients may have that make weight loss difficult or even impossible. Every day Dr. Roberts has patients come in who are doing everything right, exercising, eating clean, and getting enough sleep, yet they still can’t lose weight. So, they find out why by gathering as much information as possible.

One of the tools PUR Life Medical uses is a device called the Menla Scan. It uses 4 scientifically substantiated tests to scan the body for potential problems. It takes about 10 minutes to scan someone and produces about 23 pages of data points. These 23 pages of data points are analyzed and then those findings used in conjunction with your health history helps to determine the best weight loss plan to resolve underlying problems, restore optimal health and help you lose the weight you want to lose.

Right now is the very, very best time of the year to begin a weight loss program. When you’re successful losing weight during the holidays, you know you can lose or maintain your weight any time of the year and you don’t have to live a life without ever eating Thanksgiving pie.

So many people have tried every diet, every fad to ever come along. Many have given up. It’s those women and men that Pur Life Medical and Dr. Roberts really want to help. Call Pur Life Medical at 801.810.CARE and schedule an appointment, bring a spouse, a family member, or a friend but bring someone.

Here is the special offer:

Two people will get the following 3 things for just $59:

Body scan and testing

20-minute laser lipo session

Consultation and review of health history

Healthy Holiday Recipes Booklet

That’s a $700 value!

This story contains sponsored content.