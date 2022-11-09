(Good Things Utah) Starting communities around the nation off on the right foot for another winter season, America First Credit Union is hosting its 28th annual Warm the Soles of Kids campaign.

The program aims to use generous monetary donations to purchase new shoes for economically disadvantaged children throughout Utah, Idaho, Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada.

Any contributions this year can be made from November 1st to December 31st.

Over nearly three decades, the efforts have provided more than 67,500 pairs of new, correctly fitting gym shoes and socks to children in need. To meet the goal this year, America First is hoping to outfit over 2,500 kids with shoes.

Any gifts will be gratefully accepted by the credit union and will make a huge difference in a kid’s life — especially during the colder winter months.

According to Dave Nellis, Director of Public Relations for America First Credit Union: “We know that times are tough, but give whatever you can give… The need is huge. It’s always been great, and it’s never been greater than it is now…”

To donate to their Warm the Soles campaign, scan the QR code below or click the link here.

**This segment contains sponsored content