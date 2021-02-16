How you can help the National Ability Center during their Red, White & Snow Event

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The National Ability Center, a leading non-profit organization that provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals and families with differing abilities, announced the return of its annual Red, White & Snow fundraising event presented by Vail EpicPromise and NuView Life Sciences.

Comprising both virtual and in-person events, the wine festival will begin on Thursday, March 4, and run through Saturday, March 6, culminating in the virtual Gala Auction. Red, White & Snow will consist of three unique events including a new Virtual Wine Tasting and the beloved Vintner Dinners.

On Thursday, March 4, the event series kicks off with its new Virtual Wine Tasting event. Every wine connoisseur’s dream come true, this event brings the vineyard tour experience into each attendee’s living room. Pairing guests with three separate wineries, vintners will walk patrons through their wine offerings and answer any questions during a joint Q&A session filled with winemakers and vineyard owners. Guests are encouraged to register for this event in advance as tickets are limited.

The weekend continues on Friday, March 5, with the intimate, food-driven Vintner Dinners, where local chefs will prepare delectable dinners in some of Park City’s finest private homes. Guests also have the option to attend virtually and will be joined by the winemakers and vineyard owners of some of the nation’s top wineries from Sonoma and Napa, California and Oregon.



Finally, on Saturday, March 6, the Red, White, & Snow annual Gala Auction goes virtual. The silent and live auctions will be conducted via a mobile platform, allowing guests to bid on a wide selection of valuable auction packages and exciting prizes over the entire course of the weekend-long event with all proceeds benefiting the NAC’s adaptive recreational programming. Before the bidding begins, guests will be treated to a presentation from NAC co-founder Meeche White, as well as the 2021 honorary team. Following the auction, the lively festivities will close with a personal story from an NAC participant whose life was directly impacted by the generosity of the NAC community.

Guests are encouraged to visit redwhiteandsnow.org for all information regarding how to donate items for the auction, volunteer information, the full event schedule and more.

To learn more about the National Ability Center’s programs or to become a volunteer, visit discovernac.org.

