How you can help teachers in your community

USANA Health Sciences is a global nutritional company headquartered in Utah. (It is not the amphitheater. The USANA Kids Eat non-profit organization was established to pack and distribute over 800 backpacks of food every weekend to help kids make it to Monday with food. There are 7 meals are in each backpack, which means up to 5600 meals are provided each week. Currently, there are over 65 Wasatch Front schools and organizations are supported by USANA Kids Eat.

They provide backpacks to schools from Ogden to Herriman. Despite this massive effort, school teachers are often overlooked, but you are helping these frontline workers, too. To address this, the USANA Health Sciences is teaming with USANA Kids Eat and HealthCorps to launch their first Teacher Relief Program. They want to show love and support to teachers on the frontline who work tirelessly to educate our children.

Along with food, USANA KIDS Eats have purchased stress balls, resistance bands, candles, and items that will help teachers cope with the pressures they’re facing during the pandemic. USANA executives and employees will be donating time in January to fill the bags and prepare them for distribution in February.

If you want to make a difference the most effective way to pitch in is to donate online at USANA Kids Eat. USANA pays for all administrative costs, EVERY dollar you donate goes directly to buying food and supplies for the kids and those in their world.

This story contains sponsored content.