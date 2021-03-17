How you can get face-to-face with a snake, tortoise, or lizard

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium wants to invite you to explore, discover, and learn about Earth’s diverse ecosystems. Here are 3 things to look forward to this spring at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium:

Virtual Animal Encounters

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is offering personalized, Virtual Animal Encounters anywhere from one minute to an hour-long (with animals like the one above). The short encounters are perfect for a special birthday message or other special occasions. Longer ones are great for kids or parties. Go to Virtual Animal Encounters to for more info.

Many of their Ambassador Animals are not typically viewable with a regular visit to the Aquarium since they travel to classrooms throughout Utah, so this is a special opportunity to meet new animals including snakes, lizards, tortoises, amphibians, parrots, and more.

Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza

There are a lot of exciting events coming up at their new Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza this Spring! The plaza is open every day, except in inclement weather. They have two playgrounds, a zip line, and a pathway to wander around.

Nights Under Lights

At the end of April, they’ll have their first Nights Under Lights event this year! They invite families to picnic on the plaza and watch a light show on EECO with fun music. There are food options available, but you are welcome to bring your own food.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is also planning to do a couple of movie nights on the plaza this summer. You can find out more about the movie nights by going to Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s website.

