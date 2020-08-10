How you can eat Utah’s best barbeque for free

If you didn’t grow up in a family where get-togethers happen over smoked meats, you might not truly understand it. But you don’t have to. What you need to know is that at R&R Barbeque it’s all they do. They don’t need secret ingredients—just some smoke, fire, and a little patience. They know that fine line between “almost” and “just right,” and know it very well. But, what makes R&R Barbeque so much different than everyone else?

The founders of R&R Barbeque are known as Utah’s best competition barbecue team—a position they still proudly hold. That’s why they opened up R&R Barbeque. They wanted to show off their award-winning barbequing skills with everyone and showcase a truly finger-lickin’ good menu.

If you want to experience to-die-for food from Utah’s best competition BBQ team with 9 grand championships and a passion for serving hungry Utahn’s, they’ll be serving up the best barbeque to ever hit you in the lips. On August 12th and 13th, R&R Barbeque will be offering some amazing deals. On August 12th, all teachers are invited to come and eat for free! Then on the following day, all kids under 12-years old also get a chance to get down and dirty with their one of kind barbeque sauce. So save your appetite and get ready to get your mind blown.

Make sure you don’t miss out on this barbequing miracle. This week only, get #reunited with R&R Barbeque.

They have 8 locations across Utah.

This story contains sponsored content.