How you can be part of the Community Assistance Program

(Good Things Utah) – America First created the Community Assistance Program (CAP) in 1989. Its purpose is to give financial support to organizations that provide job assistance, training, housing, food, and medical services to those in need.

Money raised through member donations is given to these organizations. When donations are made to the Community Assistance Program, members can be assured that every penny is dedicated to the disadvantaged in our communities. Nothing is held back or used for administrative or other purposes

America First Credit Union is putting the credit union philosophy of people helping people to action. As part of an annual Community Assistance Program, AFCU recognized 12 nonprofits in Utah, Southern Nevada, and Arizona.

In total, AFCU has donated $120,000 to nonprofits that help members of the community. The purpose of the program is to give financial support to organizations that provide job assistance, training, housing, food, and medical services to those in need.

In Utah, they were able to support nonprofits such as the Cathedral of Madeleine Good Samaritan Program, Your Community Connection (YCC) Family Crisis Center, Christmas Box House, Lantern House, For the Kids, and more. AFCU congratulates and thanks each of these organizations for the amazing job they do and look forward to our continued partnership and support.

3% Cash Back Promotion

If you’re looking for some cash in the new year, AFCU has a great promotion going on for the month of January and February. For a limited time, when you consolidate your high-rate credit cards into one easy and affordable America First Visa® payment, they’ll give you 3% cashback.

Consolidating your credit payments into one single loan can help make your payments more manageable or shorten the payoff period. In addition to the benefits of consolidating, Visa Signature from America First is more than just a credit card. Beyond all the rewards and advantages you’ll enjoy, there’s a host of special perks and exclusive benefits that come at no extra cost.

Visa Signature offers the financial flexibility of everywhere-in-the-world acceptance. Plus, no matter where or when it’s used, you’ll earn points with every purchase that can be redeemed for cashback or rewards such as gift cards, travel, merchandise, and events.

Plus, with Visa from America First, you’ll always enjoy such benefits as low rates, no annual fees or balance-transfer fees, chip-enabled security, free Card Guard® mobile security, local discounts, and identity theft recovery services.

Visit americafirst.com to learn more or to apply.

