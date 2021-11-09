How women are improving their intimacy issues

(Good Things Utah) – The Premi-O By Premiere Wave Medical The Duo is the first and only medical device that is FDA approved for restoring and improving women’s intimacy sensations.

What is Anorgasmia?

It is the medical term for difficulty or inconsistency in reaching climax. If you’re bothered by the lack of orgasm or the intensity of your orgasms, then help is finally here!

If you’re happy with the climax of your sexual activities, there’s no need for concern. However, if you’re bothered by the lack of orgasm or the intensity of your orgasms, talk to Premiere Wave Medical about anorgasmia.

The Alma Duo

The Alma Duo is the only machine that has been FDA approved specifically for treating erectile dysfunction and vaginal sensitivity. It uses gold standard shock wave technology, focused low-intensity extracorporeal shock wave therapy (LI-ESWT), clinically validated to stimulate better blood flow and restore natural sexual performance.

Unlike other devices other clinics use, Alma Duo is completely pain-free. It’s a quick, non-invasive procedure that allows us to treat in less than half the time (as little as 15 minutes). A 6-treatment series is administered over the course of three weeks and most patients notice positive benefits quickly and early in the process.

Pain Free

No topical anesthetic

No downtime required

No pills. No needles. No Surgery

Long-lasting results clinically validated at least 2 years post treatment

With Premiere Acoustic Wave Therapy, using the FDA-approved Alma Duo penetrates five times deeper allowing us to achieve better results in less time. Find out more by visiting their website now.

