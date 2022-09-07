(Good Things Utah) Everyone could use a little help at the pump these days, and our Good Things Utah viewers are no exception.

As part of its #ACallForKindness campaign — Verizon “fueled the love” for some lucky station viewers by picking up their tabs at the gas pump. It’s all to raise awareness of the value Verizon brings to customers by:

Including streaming services in premium pricing plans

Offering $25 home internet in the area

And with Verizon Visa® Card, card holders can earn 4% in rewards on gas purchases!

You can learn more at verizon.com/verizonvisacard. Or, if you’re interested in other products and promotions, visit verizon.com/deals.

**This segment contains sponsored content