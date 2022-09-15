(Good Things Utah) Surveys show that more than 6 million individuals in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s disease. It’s defined as a gradually progressive brain disorder that causes problems with memory, cognitive thinking, and behavior. The disease is especially concerning as those with Alzheimer’s have a life expectancy of 3 to 11 years from the time of diagnosis.

To help raise funds and awareness for this cause, the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will bring together more than 600 communities nationwide. Hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association of Utah, the event will call on participants of all ages and backgrounds to do their part by joining a local Walk.

According to Jeremy Cunningham, Public Policy Director for the Alzheimer’s Association: “The purpose of the walk is to bring awareness… It’s a fundraiser… But it’s also to be able to support these families that many times are in the shadows… It generally falls to one or two family members to be caregivers for an individual living with dementia or Alzheimer’s. So it’s a celebration in their honor, really…”

Here in Utah, there will be 7 different local Walks happening around the state to benefit the cause. There’s no cost to enter, but those in attendance are encouraged to donate however they can.

How to Participate in 3 Easy Steps:

Register for your local Walk. Find a Walk near you and sign up as a Team Captain, team member, or individual. Start fundraising and spread the word. We’ll provide tips and coaching every step of the way, including easy ways to raise funds online. Join us on Walk day. Come together for an inspiring community event that celebrates our commitment to ending the disease.

As added support for the cause, people around the nation will be carrying colored flowers to symbolize their commitment to ending Alzheimer’s disease.

To learn more about the events and find a local Walk near you, go online to Alz.org/Utah.

