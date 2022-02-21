How VIT-IV fills gaps in damaged hair with vitamins and moisture

How does my hair become damaged?

Human hair has one of the most porous surfaces that we know of. This leave it exposed to any external element, the products we put in our hair, or treatments we apply to it. Over time hair is very susceptible to damage and breaking.

What can help heal my hair?

VIT-IV was born out of personal necessity of the creator, Patty Goudie, who suffered from extreme hair damage. Coincidently working at a hair product company, she teamed with a chemist to create small batches of a hair treatment. After sharing it with others, she had to leave her job in order to create more and meet the demand for the vitamin-infused, topical cream.

How does VIT-IV work?

Vitamins have always been available for nourishment, but VIT-IV is different because it’s formula and construction allows vitamins and DTM (damage transforming moisture) to fill the gaps and wholes in your hair. It then seals the cuticle, locking in the moisture creating smooth and full hair. The topical cream can be used for any hair type and is applied to the scalp and hair.

What are the ingredients?

The main “secret” ingredient is Sancha Inchi, a fruit from the Peruvian rainforest. It contains 350% of the daily value of Omega-3 Fatty Acids but has a dry and light, oily characteristic. It nourishes the hair but doesn’t leave it heavy or greasy. The additional vitamins and nutrients included are chia seeds and ceramide lipids.

