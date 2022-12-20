SALT LAKE CITY (Good Things Utah) — It’s much more fun to enjoy the holiday when you have a delicious drink in hand. Here in Utah, a partnership between Swire Coca-Cola, a bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company, and Swig, your favorite spot for dirty soda, is causing quite a stir this season.

To share the big news, Good Things Utah was joined by Erica Hansen, Communications Manager with Swire Coca-Cola and owner of Swig, Nicole Tanner. Together, they gave us a masterclass in making two of the favorite festive flavors available at your local Swig.

Snowball is a classic choice for a refreshing beverage. It cleverly combines Sprite, Coconut Syrup, and Vanilla Cream for a soda you just can’t stop sipping.

Naughty & Nice is a seasonal selection with a sweet twist. This drink uses a base of Diet Coke, then splashes in some English Toffee flavor with Half & Half.

To make the holidays special for one lucky fan, Swire Coca-Cola is hosting a sweepstakes giveaway.

Enter to win a one-year supply of Coca-Cola products courtesy of Swire Coca-Cola, one (1) $100 gift card to SWIG, and ten Megaplex Movie Passes. This is an approximate retail value of $476 all for one person just by entering to win! No purchase is necessary.

To enter the Swire Coca-Cola Sweepstakes, click the link here.

Learn more about Swire Coca Cola by visiting their website.

