(Good Things Utah) Every season, we have the pleasure of sharing in the interactive guide that is Taste Utah. They’ve introduced us to some of the state’s most delicious flavors from hidden gems we never knew of.

This year, Taste Utah is encouraging fellow foodies to eat out even more — hosting a Sweepstakes where visitors can enter to win a gift card from one of four restaurants featured in an episode: Wimpy & Fritz, Brick & Mortar, Salt & Olive, and Laurel.

To enter the Sweepstakes, click the link here.

Wimpy & Fritz Originally serving cuisine to locals at the nearby farmer’s market, Wimpy And Fritz now have a bustling location in Ogden. Flavors here are made even better as everything is seared, not deep fried, making each bite the perfect balance of succulent and crispy.

Brick & Mortar This trendy bar located in the heart of downtown SLC offers locals a vibrant spot to settle down with a group of friends. Even more, the menu features a mouthwatering variety of delicious grub using only the freshest ingredients around.

Laurel This upscale culinary experience prides itself on serving Utahns with a modern-day twist on European-inspired cuisine. Even better, their extraordinary patio space gives locals plush seating and plenty of fresh air to take in with each course.

Salt & Olive A choice destination for authentic Italian dining, this quaint restaurant’s elegant eating is only matched by its rustic atmosphere and amiable customer experience. The spot is perfect for all occasions, from family gatherings to dressy dates.

**This segment contains sponsored content