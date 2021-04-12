How to watch the “amazing race” style CNS charity event

Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

The CNS Amazing FundRacer was a virtual race where individuals of all abilities competed in challenges while raising funds for the CNS Charitable Care Program. It is a part scavenger hunt, part adventure race, part party, and all fun!

After the original rounds, points are being tallied from the 3-day challenge to determine the 10 teams that will compete in the Final Race on April 16th. Donate to join a Watch Party that evening at 7:00 pm to see race highlights and learn who wins the grand prize, a trip to Moab. If you’re looking for another way to donate, you can buy an opportunity drawing tickets to win amazing items.

The 10 finalists teams will compete in an “Amazing Race” style race with challenges hosted at sponsor and community venues in Salt Lake City.

100% of proceeds raised by the Amazing FundRacer help patients who are unfunded and in need of help with care.

To learn more visit CNS FundRacer now.

