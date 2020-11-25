How to use a non-nursing Bachelor’s Degree to earn a Master’s in Nursing

There is an added spotlight on healthcare workers this year due to COVID-19. There are plenty of opportunities to enter the medical field as a nurse. Nursing is a job of service to others when they are most in need. For those looking for a career change, Ameritech College of Healthcare’s Master in Science in Nursing – Direct Entry provides an accelerated path for a non-nursing degree to join the nursing field.

Ameritech’s Direct Entry MSN program is an accelerated Master’s degree in Nursing for those who have a Bachelor’s degree in a non-nursing field. It is a great program for non-nurses looking to enter the health care industry. It offers an accelerated path to those looking to change careers and pursue a leadership role in nursing. The program is 8 semesters long and takes 32 months. To be eligible for apply, you need to have completed a Bachelor’s degree with a minimum of a cumulative grade point average 3.0 from an accredited institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Pass ATI Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) and Distance Education Readiness Assessment (DERA).

The medical field is a fantastic opportunity for those looking to change careers. Students can earn a good living doing a career helping others. There is also a strong job outlook with 12% projected growth over the next 10 years. With an MSN degree, graduates become eligible for more advanced degrees and advanced practice opportunities.

It can be difficult for students with no medical experience to adapt to the workplace once they graduate, but at Ameritech College, they have created the Simulation Center to help address this issue. The simulation center is designed to encourage hands-on learning and improve our graduates’ clinical preparedness – providing access to lifelike patient simulators and clinical environments where students can apply their skills before entering the nursing field.

Nursing is truly a profession that lends itself to a lifetime of learning. Nursing, as a vocation, is something I am proud to share in, to support, and to advance the nurse leaders of tomorrow through the attainment of an excellent education. At Ameritech, they offer an exceptional education through the experiences of clinical, lab, and simulation. Another vital aspect they facilitate is new nurse’s development of multiple strengths in thought process development as it relates to critical thinking and clinical reasoning.

The COVID-19 pandemic has shed a lot of light on the need and importance of nurses. Are you thinking of becoming a nurse?

