(Good Things Utah) Meat us at the holidays! Because for a limited time, R&R BBQ is giving us more time with the family, and less time in the kitchen, with its super-convenient holiday packs. These fan-favorite packs are a must-have for family feasts across the nation, which is why they sell out every year.

With the Thanksgiving holiday coming up fast, now is a perfect time to explore the Thanksgiving Pack — a full turkey dinner that generously feeds 6 to 8 people for $159.99. What’s included in this package? A gorgeous slow-smoked turkey, 3 lbs. of mashed potatoes, a quart of gravy, 3 lbs. of stuffing, 3 lbs. of cream corn, one dozen rolls, and an apple cobbler for dessert.

Altogether, this pack gives us all the flavors we love without any fuss.

Looking to bring the goodness to work with you? If your company signs up before Dec. 1, you can take advantage of their Early Bird Catering Special to receive a free large pan of cobbler.

To learn more about this deal and purchase yours now, go online to RandRbbq.com.

Follow along with them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

**This segment contains sponsored content